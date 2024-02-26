Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $17.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

Featured Articles

