Algert Global LLC Acquires 35,717 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,717 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Xponential Fitness worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 136.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 35,885 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after buying an additional 87,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

XPOF opened at $9.76 on Monday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47.

Xponential Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.