Algert Global LLC Boosts Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,419 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,682,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,485 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Ingevity by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,401,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,666,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ingevity by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,259,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,276,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ingevity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after acquiring an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,029,000 after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $48.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.50 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

