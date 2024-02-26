Algert Global LLC Buys 12,690 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 104.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics stock opened at $73.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.12.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

