Algert Global LLC Buys 400,891 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 897,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 400,891 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

CDE opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.79.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

