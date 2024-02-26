Algert Global LLC Decreases Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 256,195 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ACM Research worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ACM Research by 1,978.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,099 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ACM Research by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 589,527 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACMR. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In other news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $570,000. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.32. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $22.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.26.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

