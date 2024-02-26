Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,960 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.09% of MYR Group worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,508,000 after purchasing an additional 128,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 67,933 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MYR Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $163.66 on Monday. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $163.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average of $136.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MYR Group Profile
MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.
