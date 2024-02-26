Algert Global LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,148,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 244,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Premier Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 234,891 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Premier Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,380,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $30,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Premier Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Premier Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ PFC opened at $19.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $704.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

