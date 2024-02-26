Algert Global LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 59.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,246 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ryder System by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 44.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $8,186,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $1,680,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.3 %

Ryder System stock opened at $114.08 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $119.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

