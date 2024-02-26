Algert Global LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,072 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NARI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Inari Medical by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Inari Medical by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Inari Medical by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,040,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $57.09 on Monday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

