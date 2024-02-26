Algert Global LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.11% of Gentherm worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 10.5% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,607,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,834,000 after acquiring an additional 152,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 10.8% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,173,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,678,000 after acquiring an additional 114,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Price Performance

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $55.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.45. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $67.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gentherm from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

