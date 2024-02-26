Algert Global LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,820 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE RLJ opened at $11.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

