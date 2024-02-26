Algert Global LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NAPA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

In other news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 13,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $137,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 13,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $137,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $88,561.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,296.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,306 shares of company stock valued at $492,108 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.20. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

