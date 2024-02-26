Algert Global LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,609 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.10% of Independent Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $52.56 on Monday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $81.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.49.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.75 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

