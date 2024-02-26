Algert Global LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Expro Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 855,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after buying an additional 39,525 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 183,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,034,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after purchasing an additional 351,079 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Expro Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Expro Group stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $406.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.91 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

