Algert Global LLC Purchases 41,470 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 393,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,643,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 772,905 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after buying an additional 609,738 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 100.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 336,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 168,522 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 443,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 81.7% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 44,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Featured Articles

