Algert Global LLC Purchases 65,160 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,160 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.38% of Enviva worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enviva by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Enviva by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Enviva by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $0.31 on Monday. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

