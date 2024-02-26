Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 47,350 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Integra LifeSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on IART shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $44.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $59.33.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

