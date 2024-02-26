Algert Global LLC Raises Stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,670 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.40% of IDT worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in IDT during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in IDT by 81.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in IDT by 58.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in IDT during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in IDT during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDT

In other news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $100,592.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,913. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

IDT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $35.91 on Monday. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $903.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $301.21 million for the quarter.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

