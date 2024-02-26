Algert Global LLC Sells 211,921 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 76.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,921 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.00 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,281.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

