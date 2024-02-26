Algert Global LLC Sells 29,940 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Algert Global LLC cut its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,940 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at $157,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,046,658.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $64.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.89. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

