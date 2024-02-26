Algert Global LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 217,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 690.6% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Jonestrading increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

NYSE RITM opened at $10.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

