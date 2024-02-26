Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Quaker Chemical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 179,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 1.5 %

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $199.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $138.67 and a 12 month high of $221.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Quaker Chemical

In other Quaker Chemical news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.