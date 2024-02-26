Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,367 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $199.96 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $202.14. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $502,759. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

