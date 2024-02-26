Algert Global LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.42% of Hanmi Financial worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,506,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,692,000 after buying an additional 155,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,128,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,376,000 after purchasing an additional 58,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 57,390 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

HAFC stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $461.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. Hanmi Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $24.16.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.43 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

