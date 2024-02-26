Algert Global LLC Trims Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84,487 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of RingCentral worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in RingCentral by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:RNG opened at $31.14 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

