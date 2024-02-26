Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 29th

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ASTL opened at $8.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.36 million, a P/E ratio of 83.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

