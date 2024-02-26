Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 29th

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 0.7 %

ASTL opened at $8.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.36 million, a PE ratio of 83.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,491,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,266,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 314,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 246,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,408,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 144,410 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

