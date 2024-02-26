Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.27.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $316.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.19. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Align Technology by 593.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Align Technology by 94.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

