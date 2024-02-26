Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

