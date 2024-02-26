Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on March 15th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($4.19). The business had revenue of C$150.90 million during the quarter.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

