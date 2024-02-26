AMC Entertainment (AMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AMC opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $880.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.64. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $85.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 16.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

