Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

Amcor has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Amcor has a payout ratio of 68.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. Amcor has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 23.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

