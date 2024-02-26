Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

AS opened at $15.54 on Monday. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

