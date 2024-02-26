Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Amer Sports stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

