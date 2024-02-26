Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AS. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

NYSE:AS opened at $15.54 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

