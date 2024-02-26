Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

Amer Sports Price Performance

About Amer Sports

AS stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

