Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

NYSE AS opened at $15.54 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

