Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amer Sports currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

