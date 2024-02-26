Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

AS stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

