Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $71.60 on Monday. Ameren has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $91.18. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.33.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,289,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,335,838,000 after purchasing an additional 180,794 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,337,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.