Ameresco (AMRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 302.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

