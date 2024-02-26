Ameresco (AMRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ameresco Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 302.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
