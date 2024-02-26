American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 2,329.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

American Tower Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $189.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

