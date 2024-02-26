American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,514 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.15% of American Water Works worth $35,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $118.96 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.94. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.