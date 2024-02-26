Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 349.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,376,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,935,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,000,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,772 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,949,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

FOLD stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $129,658.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,777,143.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,793. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Stories

