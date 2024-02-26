Amit Walia Sells 85,996 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,647,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $32.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. Informatica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Informatica by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,339,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Informatica by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Informatica by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,308,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,468,000 after acquiring an additional 159,066 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Informatica by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,525,000 after acquiring an additional 297,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Informatica by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 894,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after buying an additional 84,537 shares during the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INFA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-cloud, hybrid systems at enterprise scale in the United States. The company's platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality products to profile, cleanse, standardize, and enrich data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

