Analysts Issue Forecasts for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.15.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE:OR opened at C$19.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. The company has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$15.42 and a twelve month high of C$24.42.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00. In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$93,835.00. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.