Analysts Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target at C$30.19

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AC shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of AC opened at C$18.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.04 and a 52 week high of C$26.04.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

