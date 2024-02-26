Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Price Target at GBX 490.88

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 490.88 ($6.18).

BDEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 488 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.74) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

LON BDEV opened at GBX 478.50 ($6.02) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 528.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 481.30. The stock has a market cap of £4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,080.43, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.92. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 384.15 ($4.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 582.60 ($7.34).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,173.91%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

