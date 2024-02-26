Analysts Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) PT at $51.00

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.742 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 171.01%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
